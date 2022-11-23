ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Scathing report finds a culture of misogyny, sexism and racism in Queensland Police Service | 7.30” – below is their description.

Police don’t just uphold the law, they’re also supposed to protect and support some of the most vulnerable people in the community but an independent inquiry into the Queensland Police found a “failure of leadership” has allowed a culture of sexism, racism and fear to take hold in the force. Peter McCutcheon speaks to Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

