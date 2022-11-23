Scathing report finds a culture of misogyny, sexism and racism in Queensland Police Service | 7.30

by
Scathing report finds a culture of misogyny, sexism and racism in queensland police service | 7. 30

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Scathing report finds a culture of misogyny, sexism and racism in Queensland Police Service | 7.30” – below is their description.

Police don’t just uphold the law, they’re also supposed to protect and support some of the most vulnerable people in the community but an independent inquiry into the Queensland Police found a “failure of leadership” has allowed a culture of sexism, racism and fear to take hold in the force.

Peter McCutcheon speaks to Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ victory speech in full | ABC News

Category: News

A Catholic Priest accused of abusing hundreds of children in WA facing more allegations ABC News

Category: News

Antony Green calls Labor Party has won re-election in Victoria | ABC News

Category: Manufacturing, News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Wales 34 – 39 Australia | Australia complete Impressive comeback! | Autumn Nations Cup Highlights

Category: Sport

Watch again: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Top 3 Female Entrepreneur Pitches | Shark Tank AUS

Category: Legal, Television

Live: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Kawamura Round 3 Highlights | 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Category: Golf

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ victory speech in full | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Manitoba RCMP provides update about kidnapping in Portage La Prairie | LIVE

Category: News

In This Story: Queensland

Queensland (QLD) is an Australian state covering the continent’s northeast, with a coastline stretching nearly 7,000km. Its offshore Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system, hosts thousands of marine species. The city of Cairns is a gateway to the reef and tropical Daintree Rainforest. The capital, Brisbane, is flanked by the surfing beaches of the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.

5 Recent Items: Queensland

Live: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Kawamura Round 3 Highlights | 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Category: Golf

Black Saturday rush across Queensland | 7NEWS

Category: News, Retail

Man arrested in India as suspect in Toyah Cordingley’s murder | 9 News Australia

Category: News

ISIS kingpin returns to Australia, Man arrested in India for suspected murder | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.