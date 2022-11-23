Saudi fans rejoice after historic World Cup win over Argentina

by
Saudi fans rejoice after historic world cup win over argentina

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Saudi fans rejoice after historic World Cup win over Argentina” – below is their description.

Day three of Qatar 2022 has seen one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history. Lionel Messi’s Argentina was beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening game. It was such an unexpected victory that Saudi Arabia has made Wednesday a public holiday.

Al Jazeera’s @Gemma Nash was at Lusail Stadium and has the story of an extraordinary game.

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Iran Supreme Leader hails forces who cracked down on protesters | Inside Story

Category: News

Crusaders banned from World Cup | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

Fears in Syria’s Azaz as threat of conflict rises once again

Category: News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

Watch again: Fans react to Messi magic against Mexico from Buenos Aires fan-zone

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.

5 Recent Items: Lionel Messi

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Messi magic helps keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Chinese man uses Rubik’s Cubes to form images of Messi, Ronaldo #shorts

Category: News

Saudi Arabia celebrate their 2-1 win against Argentina in Qatar World Cup match

Category: Agriculture, News

Saudi Arabia fans celebrate shock win against Argentina

Category: News

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

The grittiness behind the glamour of the World Cup

Category: News

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

In This Story: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, officially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a country in Western Asia constituting the bulk of the Arabian Peninsula.

Saudi Arabia also has one of the world’s youngest populations, with approximately 50 percent of its population of 34.2 million being under 25 years old.

2 Recent Items: Saudi Arabia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Robert Lewandoski scores as Poland beat Saudi Arabai | World Cup 2022

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.