Saudi Fans Dance With Joy At World Cup Win Over Argentina

Saudi Fans Dance With Joy At World Cup Win Over Argentina

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Saudi Fans Dance With Joy At World Cup Win Over Argentina” – below is their description.

“Where is Messi?” shouted gleeful Saudi Arabian supporters in Qatar after their soccer team’s historic victory against Argentina, a tournament favorite featuring one of the best players of all time.

