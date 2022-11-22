Saudi Arabia fans celebrate shock win against Argentina

by
The Independent published this video item, entitled “Saudi Arabia fans celebrate shock win against Argentina” – below is their description.

Watch as Saudi Arabia fans celebrate an historic victory over one of the tournament-favourites in Argentina.

The Gulf state snatched victory after two stunning goals cancelled out Lionel Messi’s early penalty.

