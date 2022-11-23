Saudi arabia declares public holiday after argentina world cup upset

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud declared a public holiday after the kingdom’s historic victory over Argentina 2-1 at the World Cup on Tuesday. The holiday on Wednesday applies to all students and public and private sector employees nationwide. Saudi Arabian fans celebrated on the streets of Doha after their team’s win.
CGTN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - CGTN
This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.
Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.
With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.
Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.