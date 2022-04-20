Global News published this video item, entitled “Saskatchewan resident wins $70M Lotto Max lottery jackpot prize” – below is their description.

After going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70-million jackpot in a recent Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.

Regina’s Dale McEwan, who actually bought his ticket in Dunmore, Alta., claimed the prize after a lengthy verification process.

Global’s Ian Duffy has the story.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8758585/alberta-lotto-max-70-million-saskatchewan-winner/

