Saskatchewan resident wins $70M Lotto Max lottery jackpot prize

After going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70-million jackpot in a recent Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.

Regina’s Dale McEwan, who actually bought his ticket in Dunmore, Alta., claimed the prize after a lengthy verification process.

Global’s Ian Duffy has the story.

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

