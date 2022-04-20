Saskatchewan First Nation finds 14 possible burials at residential school site

A Saskatchewan First Nation revealed on Wednesday it has located 14 possible burial sites at a former residential school.

This is only the initial finding of the first search.

Chief Byron Bitternose, following months of work, outlined these findings of a ground search on the George Gordon First Nation.

Sarah Longman, spokeswoman for the chief, said the search has been challenging for the community and for those who attended George Gordon Indian Residential School.

About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

