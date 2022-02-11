Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Sarah Palin Takes the Stand in New York Times Defamation Trial” – below is their description.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin took the stand for the first time in the trial of her defamation suit against the New York Times, answering questions about her background, family and political career.

Palin, 57, testified for just 14 minutes Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court but will return on Thursday. Under questioning by her lawyer, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee said she spends much of her time “holding down the fort” in Wasilla, Alaska, as a “single mom” taking care of her youngest son. Her lawyer noted that most of the people present in the New York courtroom had probably not been there.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel