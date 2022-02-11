Sarah Palin Takes the Stand in New York Times Defamation Trial

by

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Sarah Palin Takes the Stand in New York Times Defamation Trial” – below is their description.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin took the stand for the first time in the trial of her defamation suit against the New York Times, answering questions about her background, family and political career.

Palin, 57, testified for just 14 minutes Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan federal court but will return on Thursday. Under questioning by her lawyer, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee said she spends much of her time “holding down the fort” in Wasilla, Alaska, as a “single mom” taking care of her youngest son. Her lawyer noted that most of the people present in the New York courtroom had probably not been there.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Ukraine May Hold Second Round of Talks With Russia

Category: News

Ukrainian Reporter Confronts Boris Johnson ‘We Don’t Know Where to Run’

Category: News

Zelenskiy Condemns Russia’s Strike of Kyiv Holocaust Memorial

Category: News

In This Story: New York

New York is a state in the northeastern U.S., known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls. NYC’s island of Manhattan is home to the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park. The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan with the borough of Brooklyn. The iconic Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. To the east, Long Island has beaches, the Montauk Lighthouse, the ritzy Hamptons and Fire Island.

1 Recent Items: New York

Simon Youth Foundation Rings The Opening Bell®

Category: Business

In This Story: New York Times

The New York Times is an American newspaper based in New York City with worldwide influence and readership. Founded in 1851 and nicknamed “the Gray Lady”, the Times has long been regarded within the industry as a national “newspaper of record”.

2 Recent Items: New York Times

‘An 18th century war in a 21st century world’: Tom Friedman on Russia and Ukraine | 7.30

Category: News

NYT: You are seeing a lot of resolve among the population in Ukraine

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....