Sarah Courtney’s exit another example of political burn-out in Tasmania | ABC News

Seven Liberal MPs and three from the opposition have bowed out of Tasmania’s parliament since 2014 — no mean feat when the Lower House has 25 members and the Upper House just 15.

Education Minister Sarah Courtney is the latest to quit, announcing her plan to immediately give up her portfolios and her seat.

She’s not the first MP to leave the state parliament citing issues with work-life balance and media scrutiny.

