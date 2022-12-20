‘Santa to a Senior’ spreads joy in southern Ontario

A modest effort by two residents in Caledonia, Ont., to give a few nice things to seniors isolated by COVID-19 has blossomed into a joyous Christmas parade of volunteers with a shower of gifts — everything from home-cooked meals to a large Elvis statue with a bow.

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: Ontario

Ontario is a province in east-central Canada that borders the U.S. and the Great Lakes. It’s home to Ottawa, Canada’s capital, known for Parliament Hill’s Victorian architecture and the National Gallery, featuring Canadian and indigenous art. Toronto, Ontario’s capital, is home to the 553m-high CN Tower, with expansive views from its revolving restaurant.

