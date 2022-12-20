CBC News published this video item, entitled “‘Santa to a Senior’ spreads joy in southern Ontario” – below is their description.

A modest effort by two residents in Caledonia, Ont., to give a few nice things to seniors isolated by COVID-19 has blossomed into a joyous Christmas parade of volunteers with a shower of gifts — everything from home-cooked meals to a large Elvis statue with a bow. CBC News YouTube Channel

