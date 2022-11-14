NBC News published this video item, entitled “Sandy Hook Memorial Opens Honoring 26 Killed In Mass Shooting” – below is their description.

The Sandy Hook Memorial opened nearly 10 years after 20 first graders and six educators were killed in the shooting. The water flow was engineered so that candles and flowers would move toward the tree and circle around it. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.