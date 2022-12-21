Sam Bankman-Fried Signs US Extradition Papers in Bahamas: Official

by
Sam bankman-fried signs us extradition papers in bahamas: official

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Sam Bankman-Fried Signs US Extradition Papers in Bahamas: Official” – below is their description.

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been in jail in the Bahamas, has agreed to be sent to the US to face multiple criminal charges.

Bankman-Fried had been expected to drop his fight against extradition. A hearing had been set for Wednesday in Nassau to consider the matter. A representative for the former FTX chief executive officer did not immediately return a request for comment.

By signing his extradition papers, Bankman-Fried moves a step closer to facing a range of criminal charges in the US related to the collapse of the FTX, which he co-founded.

The development, which was first reported by ABC News, was confirmed by Bahamas Acting Commissioner of Corrections Doan Cleare.

About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

In This Story: Bahamas

The Bahamas, known officially as the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is a country within the Lucayan Archipelago of the West Indies in the Atlantic. It takes up 97% of the Lucayan Archipelago’s land area and is home to 88% of the archipelago’s population.

The archipelagic state consists of more than 700 islands, cays, and islets in the Atlantic Ocean, and is located north of Cuba and Hispaniola Island (Haiti and the Dominican Republic), northwest of the Turks and Caicos Islands, southeast of the US state of Florida, and east of the Florida Keys.

The capital is Nassau on the island of New Providence. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force describes The Bahamas’ territory as encompassing 470,000 km2 (180,000 sq mi) of ocean space. The country gained governmental independence in 1973 led by Sir Lynden O. Pindling, with Elizabeth II as its queen.

In This Story: FTX

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the crypto derivatives trading platform FTX that launched on May 8, 2019.

