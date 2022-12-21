Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Sam Bankman-Fried Signs US Extradition Papers in Bahamas: Official” – below is their description.
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been in jail in the Bahamas, has agreed to be sent to the US to face multiple criminal charges.
Bankman-Fried had been expected to drop his fight against extradition. A hearing had been set for Wednesday in Nassau to consider the matter. A representative for the former FTX chief executive officer did not immediately return a request for comment.
By signing his extradition papers, Bankman-Fried moves a step closer to facing a range of criminal charges in the US related to the collapse of the FTX, which he co-founded.
The development, which was first reported by ABC News, was confirmed by Bahamas Acting Commissioner of Corrections Doan Cleare.
