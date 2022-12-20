Sam Bankman-Fried defies advice of his lawyers by agreeing to U.S. extradition

CNBC’s Kate Rooney joins ‘TechCheck’ to discuss Sam Bankman-Fried’s decision to agree to U.S. extradition, the confusion between Bahamian and American legal teams over the case, the 8 criminal counts against him and the virtual hearing of FTX’s bankruptcy case underway.

