CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Sam Bankman-Fried defies advice of his lawyers by agreeing to U.S. extradition” – below is their description.

CNBC’s Kate Rooney joins ‘TechCheck’ to discuss Sam Bankman-Fried’s decision to agree to U.S. extradition, the confusion between Bahamian and American legal teams over the case, the 8 criminal counts against him and the virtual hearing of FTX’s bankruptcy case underway. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.