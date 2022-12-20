Salt Bae pretends to sprinkle salt on World Cup trophy

by
Salt bae pretends to sprinkle salt on world cup trophy

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Salt Bae pretends to sprinkle salt on World Cup trophy” – below is their description.

Restauranter Nusret Gökçe, otherwise known as Salt Bae, pretended to sprinkle sasl over the World Cup trophy following Argentina’s victory over France in Sunday’s final.

Fifa have been criticised over the justification for Gökçe’s presence on the pitch.

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Live: Hong Kong celebrates New Year’s Eve with light show

Category: News

Live: New Zealand welcomes 2023 with light show

Category: Construction, News

Drone footage shows stunning, snowy aftermath of Buffalo blizzard

Category: News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

In This Story: FIFA

FIFA is a non-profit organization which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, fútsal and beach soccer. It is the highest governing body of football.

3 Recent Items: FIFA

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: A look back at the football spectacle

Category: News

Top 5 Google searches of 2022

Category: Business, Finance

How Pele transformed football from a sport into an art | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

Benjamin Netanyahu returns as PM of Israel’s most far-right gov’t

Category: News

Tributes paid to fashion icon Dame Vivienne Westwood

Category: News

What an individual try! #shorts

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81

Category: News

Rugby World Cup’s 10 Most Historic Moments!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

What a try-saving tackle! #shorts

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.