Sailors rescued after thai warship sinking – bbc news

by
Two survivors have been rescued after a Thai warship sank off the country’s south-east coast, but rescuers have also recovered the bodies of four crew members.

HTMS Sukhothai was carrying 105 crew went down after losing power in a storm.

A search is continuing for 24 sailors still missing. The navy says 77 others have been rescued.

