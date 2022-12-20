BBC News published this video item, entitled “Sailors rescued after Thai warship sinking – BBC News” – below is their description.

Two survivors have been rescued after a Thai warship sank off the country’s south-east coast, but rescuers have also recovered the bodies of four crew members.

HTMS Sukhothai was carrying 105 crew went down after losing power in a storm.

A search is continuing for 24 sailors still missing. The navy says 77 others have been rescued.

