Sadiq Khan ‘hand at play’ as Cressida Dick steps down says Mark White

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Sadiq Khan ‘hand at play’ as Cressida Dick steps down says Mark White” – below is their description.

‘There’s no doubt this is the hand of Sadiq Khan at play here’

GB News Home and Security editor Mark White gives the latest on Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick stepping down.

