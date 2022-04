7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Sad farewell for Victorian police officer killed in the line of duty | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

There has been a touching tribute for a fallen police office. Hundreds turned out in Mildura to pay their respects to Bria Joyce who was killed in a shock crash while on patrol. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

