Russia’s Vladimir Putin touts ‘Arctic power’ with nuclear-powered icebreakers

Russia’s vladimir putin touts ‘arctic power’ with nuclear-powered icebreakers

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Russia’s Vladimir Putin touts ‘Arctic power’ with nuclear-powered icebreakers” – below is their description.

Russian President Vladimir Putin touted Moscow’s ‘Arctic power’ at a flag-raising ceremony and dock launch for two nuclear-powered icebreakers on November 22, 2022. The Russian leader said that such icebreakers were of strategic importance for Moscow which unveiled the Ural and Yakutia Arctic vessels.

About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

