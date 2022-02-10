Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov mocks ‘deaf’ Liz Truss at testy joint appearance in Moscow

by

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled "Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov mocks 'deaf' Liz Truss at testy joint appearance in Moscow"

Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s veteran foreign minister, said that meeting Liz Truss was like “talking to a deaf person” at a testy press conference in Moscow after talks aimed at diffusing the Ukraine crisis.

Ms Truss was in Russia, the first such visit by a foreign secretary in more than four years, to show a “path of diplomacy” and urge the Kremlin to de-escalate amid fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Lavrov, who has served as Russia’s top diplomat since 2004, said the British side was unresponsive to the Kremlin’s point of view.

“I’m rather disappointed that it was a bit like talking to a deaf person,” he said.

“It’s like they’re listening to us but not hearing.”

Ms Truss appeared unmoved as her Russian counterpart accused “indoctrinated” and “selfish” Western politicians of ignoring Moscow’s security demands, which include barring Ukraine from ever joining Nato.

