DW News published this video item, entitled “Russia’s sole war aim – Seizing Donbas region? | DW News” – below is their description.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Russia has handed Ukraine a written list of its demands as part of peace talks.

Peskov told reporters that Moscow was waiting for a response from Kyiv. Russia’s earlier negotiation demands have included Ukraine becoming a neutral country, ceding the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to pro-Russia separatists, and recognizing the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has not seen or heard about the document.

Also, Zelenskyy said that giving away any territory is out of the question for Ukraine.

DW News YouTube Channel