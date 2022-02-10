Sky News published this video item, entitled “Russia’s presence grows on Ukraine’s border” – below is their description.

In addition to the 100,000 troops Russia positioned along the Ukraine border, 30,000 troops have reportedly joined Belarusian troops for ‘exercises’ over the next 10 days.

Concerns are growing over six Russian warships that have been deployed to the Black Sea, making navigation in the area challenging.

President Vladimir Putin says Russia ‘has no plans to invade’. NATO says they are monitoring the situation.

Sky’s Sally Lockwood walks us through the ongoing threat.

