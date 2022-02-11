Russia’s Military Drills Near Ukraine Border Stir Up Invasion Fears

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Russia’s Military Drills Near Ukraine Border Stir Up Invasion Fears” – below is their description.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine that “bodies bags will come back to Moscow.” This comes as Putin has set up thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border for military exercises.

NBC News YouTube Channel

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

