Russia’s ICBM Test Not a Threat to U.S.: White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki commented on Russia’s test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. The test launch of the Sarmat missile comes amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West over the Russian military action in Ukraine, underlining the Kremlin’s focus on the country’s nuclear forces.

Psaki also discussed the new sanctions against more than 40 individuals and entities accused of evading the ongoing wave of penalties imposed on Russia as punishment for invading Ukraine. The sanctions include the first set of penalties against cryptocurrency mining firms in relation to the war. The Treasury Department sanctioned Transkapitalbank, which has operations in China and the Middle East.

