Russia’s first war criminal | ABC News Daily Podcast

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Russia’s first war criminal | abc news daily podcast

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Russia’s first war criminal | ABC News Daily Podcast” – below is their description.

When the war began in February, it was widely feared a large and well-equipped Russian military would quickly crush Ukrainian forces. Nine months in, it’s done nothing of the sort.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ victory speech in full | ABC News

Category: News

A Catholic Priest accused of abusing hundreds of children in WA facing more allegations ABC News

Category: News

Antony Green calls Labor Party has won re-election in Victoria | ABC News

Category: Manufacturing, News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Wales 34 – 39 Australia | Australia complete Impressive comeback! | Autumn Nations Cup Highlights

Category: Sport

Watch again: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Top 3 Female Entrepreneur Pitches | Shark Tank AUS

Category: Legal, Television

Live: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Kawamura Round 3 Highlights | 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Category: Golf

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ victory speech in full | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Podcast

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening.

3 Recent Items: Podcast

Top 5 Drug-Related Arrests Caught on Bodycam

Category: Law, Media

Ukraine defiant as emergency services battle to restore power | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, News

Q&A: Conan Gives A Fan Marriage Advice | Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Ukraine War: Why is the Wagner group fighting for Bakhmut?

Category: News

Ukraine defiant as emergency services battle to restore power | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.