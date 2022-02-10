This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.
Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Russia’s Banned Youth | Al Jazeera Close Up” – below is their description.
Two editors of the online student magazine ‘DOXA’ tell their story of being under house arrest for criticising the Russian government.
Credits:
A film by: Olga Khrustaleva
Editor: Catherine Hallinan
2nd Camera: Vsevolod Sinitsyn
Producer: Alaa Alhussan
EP: Tierney Bonini
This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s (http://iwmf.org/)
#AJCloseUp features original documentaries that tell unique stories of people around the world.
