Russians React to Olympics Doping Scandal for 15-Year-Old Skater

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, practiced as usual on Thursday, hours after reports surfaced that she had tested positive for a banned substance. Valieva tested positive for the heart medication before the Beijing Games, the Russian newspaper RBC reported. Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

