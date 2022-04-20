GBNews published this video item, entitled “Russian tank graveyard: Drone footage shows destroyed Russian tanks near Kyiv in Ukraine” – below is their description.

Drone footage taken on Tuesday (April 19) showed at least a dozen destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in a junkyard in Bucha of Ukraine’s northern Kyiv region.

Although the destroyed tanks were once common site and scattered across the streets of Bucha, authorities are cleaning up and piling up the destroyed military vehicles in an area along with severely damaged cars and vans bearing dozens of bullet holes.

Bucha and the northern outskirts of Irpin were the point at which the main body of Russian troops and armour advancing from the northwest was halted after meeting with unexpectedly fierce resistance from Ukrainian force. The area witnessed some of the bloodiest fighting for the capital, until Russia pulled forces back from north of Kyiv saying it planned to focus on eastern Ukraine.

