GBNews published this video item, entitled “Russian invasion: ‘Ukraine does not want to be taken over and they would fight to the last’” – below is their description.

'Ukraine is still a very significant armed force… they have a desire not to be taken over by Russia and they would fight to the last' Home and Security Editor Mark White gives an update the tensions between Russia and Ukraine as Putin continues to amass troops on the border.

