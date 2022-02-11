Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Russian government continues to crack down on cyber criminals” – below is their description. CNBC’s Eamon Javers joins Shep Smith to report on an unprecedented crackdown on cyber criminals running dark websites in Russia. CNBC Television YouTube Channel Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.