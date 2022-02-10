Russian foreign secretary says Liz Truss meeting ‘like talking to a deaf person’

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused Liz Truss of refusing to listen on the 10th of February.

“I’m honestly disappointed that what we have is a conversation between a dumb and a deaf person.. Our most detailed explanations fell on unprepared soil,” Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

He added: “They say Russia is waiting until the ground freezes like a stone so its tanks can easily cross into Ukrainian territory. I think the ground was like that today with our British colleagues, from which numerous facts that we produced bounced off.”

