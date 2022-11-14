Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says report that he was taken to hospital is ‘fake news’

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

Russian foreign minister sergey lavrov says report that he was taken to hospital is ‘fake news’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed a report that he had been taken to hospital for a heart condition. Lavrov arrived in the Indonesian island of Bali on November 13, 2022, to represent President Vladimir Putin at a Group of 20 summit scheduled to start on November 15.

