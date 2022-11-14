This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says report that he was taken to hospital is ‘fake news’” – below is their description.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed a report that he had been taken to hospital for a heart condition. Lavrov arrived in the Indonesian island of Bali on November 13, 2022, to represent President Vladimir Putin at a Group of 20 summit scheduled to start on November 15.
