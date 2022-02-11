Russian FM calls talks with UK counterpart ‘disappointing’

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Russian FM calls talks with UK counterpart ‘disappointing'” – below is their description.

For more:

https://www.cgtn.com/video

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has described his talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as “disappointing.” Moscow and western countries have been seeking diplomatic ways to tackle a standoff on the Ukraine issue. The talks came as Russia and Belarus began joint military drills on Thursday.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

Russian FM Lavrov speaks to press on Ukraine issue

Category: News

Best democratic system is the one that fits: CPPCC spokesperson

Category: News

‘Bottlenecks still exist’ in China’s core technology

Category: News

In This Story: Belarus

Belarus, officially the Republic of Belarus and formerly known as Byelorussia or Belorussia, is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe. It is bordered by Russia to the northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest. Its capital and most populous city is Minsk.

5 Recent Items: Belarus

Blinken: We Are Delivering a Blow to Russia’s Economy

Category: Politics

Sky News Breakfast: On the Polish border with Ukraine

Category: News

Paralympians React To News Russian & Belarusian Athletes Are Banned From Paralympic Games | GMB

Category: Entertainment

Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks to discuss possibility of ceasefire

Category: News

Ukraine Wants Xbox and PlayStation to Cut Russia Off from Games – IGN Daily Fix

Category: Gaming

In This Story: Moscow

Moscow, on the Moskva River in western Russia, is the nation’s cosmopolitan capital. In its historic core is the Kremlin, a complex that’s home to the president and tsarist treasures in the Armoury. Outside its walls is Red Square, Russia’s symbolic center. It’s home to Lenin’s Mausoleum, the State Historical Museum’s comprehensive collection and St. Basil’s Cathedral, known for its colorful, onion-shaped domes.

2 Recent Items: Moscow

Russian sanctions backfire on the EU

Category: News

Analysis: Lavrov’s claim Moscow aims to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine harks back to Nazi propaganda

Category: News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Russia Ukraine conflict: First major city falls to Russians as a million refugees flee Ukraine

Category: News

Ukraine Invasion: Russian forces take control of Kherson

Category: News

Abramovich to sell Chelsea amid fallout from Russia-Ukraine war

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Russia Ukraine conflict: First major city falls to Russians as a million refugees flee Ukraine

Category: News

Russian operation in Ukraine | Day 8

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....