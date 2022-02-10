CBC News published this video item, entitled “Russian figure skater tests positive for banned heart medication: reports” – below is their description.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before her arrival at the Beijing Olympics, Russian newspaper RBC reported. Canada could be in line to win a bronze medal if ROC is disqualified.
About This Source - CBC News
CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.
CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.
