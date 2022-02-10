Russian figure skater tests positive for banned heart medication: reports

by

CBC News published this video item, entitled “Russian figure skater tests positive for banned heart medication: reports” – below is their description.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before her arrival at the Beijing Olympics, Russian newspaper RBC reported. Canada could be in line to win a bronze medal if ROC is disqualified.

Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/1.6345946

CBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CBC News

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

Recent from CBC News:

Retired army commander calls for massive investment in Canada’s military

Category: News

Conservatives to announce new party leader on Sept. 10

Category: News

Kyiv versus Kiev: Why how you say it matters #Shorts

Category: News

In This Story: Beijing

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, has history stretching back 3 millennia. Yet it’s known as much for modern architecture as its ancient sites such as the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

2 Recent Items: Beijing

I Want to Say: What do different generations of Chinese think about marriage and children?

Category: News

Paralympian hits out at Beijing Games ban for athletes from Russia and Belarus | ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

2 Recent Items: Canada

Global National: March 3, 2022 | Growing number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland

Category: News

Afghan man says he faced bigotry at the Ukraine border

Category: News

In This Story: Kamila Valieva

Kamila Valieva is a figure skater who won an impressive gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at the age of 15.

3 Recent Items: Kamila Valieva

Beijing Winter Olympics officially closes with stunning ceremony

Category: News

Beijing Olympics stalked by politics, doping scandal set to close • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Aljona Savchenko geht mi Trainern hart ins Gericht | Olympische Winterspiele 2022

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....