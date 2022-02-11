Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Russian Figure Skater Kamila Valieva’s Positive Drug Test Delays Medal Ceremony” – below is their description.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for banned drug trimetazidine before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, according to the International Testing Agency, a result that only came to light after she helped Team Russia win the team figure skating competition.

In a sample taken Dec. 25 at the Russian Figure Skating Championships, Valieva tested positive for the drug typically used to treat chest pain and vertigo but which can also boost endurance, the ITA said. The results were reported by a Swedish lab on Feb. 8, after the Russian team placed first but before medals were awarded.

The medal ceremony won’t take place until the International Skating Union finalizes the results of the competition, and that won’t happen until the case is resolved. Team USA placed second, followed by Japan and Canada.

“We have to wait for the process to run its course,” IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said during a press briefing. “We hope the whole issue can be expedited in the interest of every athlete.”

The Russian anti-doping agency temporarily suspended Valieva after learning the results, then reinstated her on Feb. 9. The International Olympic Committee is appealing that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will determine if Valieva can continue to compete in Beijing. Her next event is women’s single skating, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Valieva is 15 years old, so under doping rules, her name typically wouldn’t be disclosed in investigations, the ITA said in its statement. The organization said it felt it was necessary to use her name as several media reports in recent days have named her.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams declined to give detailed comments Friday, citing the ongoing case.

“We have 100% policy against doping and clearly we will pursue all doping cases till the end,” he said. “But clearly in this specific case, it’s an active case and we are waiting for it to be fully seen to the end.”

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel