Russia will use winter months to regroup: Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Russia will use winter months to regroup: lt. Gen. Keith kellogg

Fox News published this video item, entitled “Russia will use winter months to regroup: Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg” – below is their description.

Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg discusses a wave of Russian drones striking Kyiv and Vladimir Putin’s trip to Belarus on ‘Your World.’ #foxnews #fox #yourworld

Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Fox News

Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.

Recent from Fox News:

Remembering the life and legacy of Pope Benedict XVI

Category: News

Chris Swecker: ‘Hard to believe’ this was his first kill

Category: News

African reporter that frequently spars with Karine Jean-Pierre speaks out #shorts #shortsvideo

Category: News

In This Story: Belarus

Belarus, officially the Republic of Belarus and formerly known as Byelorussia or Belorussia, is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe. It is bordered by Russia to the northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest. Its capital and most populous city is Minsk.

5 Recent Items: Belarus

100 years since the birth of the Soviet Union | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, News

Fiona Hill warns of renewed Russian assault on Kyiv | Conflict Zone

Category: News

Mystery shrouds Putin’s rare visit to Belarus

Category: News

Lukashenko jokes that he and Putin are ‘harmful and toxic’ during press conference

Category: News

Ukraine assesses drone attack damage as Putin visits Belarus | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Putin

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a Russian politician and a former officer of the KGB who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously holding the position from 1999 until 2008. He was also the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

5 Recent Items: Putin

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Xi: China-Russia relations have grown more mature and resilient

Category: News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Kyiv hit by Russian missiles on New Year’s Eve

Category: News

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Kyiv hit by Russian missiles on New Year’s Eve

Category: News

A look at Biden’s year in office and the challenges faced in 2022

Category: News

In This Story: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is a Russian politician and a former intelligence officer who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously being in the office from 1999 until 2008. He was also Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

4 Recent Items: Vladimir Putin

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Biden is no longer ‘deterring’ China: China expert

Category: News

What would closer military ties between China and Russia mean? | DW News

Category: News

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.