Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

BBC News published this video item, entitled “Russia will allow some civilians to leave Mariupol, Ukraine – BBC News” – below is their description.

Ukraine says it has reached an agreement with Russia to open a humanitarian corridor to allow women, children and the elderly to flee the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The announcement comes as a deadline for surrender, set by Russia, passes with Ukrainian troops continuing to defend the city.

Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have appealed for international military help, as they say they are outnumbered ten to one.

