Russia will allow some civilians to leave Mariupol, Ukraine – BBC News

Ukraine says it has reached an agreement with Russia to open a humanitarian corridor to allow women, children and the elderly to flee the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The announcement comes as a deadline for surrender, set by Russia, passes with Ukrainian troops continuing to defend the city.

Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have appealed for international military help, as they say they are outnumbered ten to one.

