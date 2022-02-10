Global News published this video item, entitled “Russia-Ukraine standoff: Britain, NATO warn of “dangerous moment” for Europe’s security” – below is their description.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, issued a warning over Russia-Ukraine tensions on Thursday with Britain’s premier calling it “the most dangerous moment” in the security crisis.

Russia, which has more than 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border, denies Western accusations that it may be planning to invade its former Soviet neighbour and Johnson told a news conference at NATO headquarters he did not think Moscow had yet made a decision.

Speaking alongside Johnson, Stoltenberg said he had sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offering to discuss more transparency around military exercises, as well as nuclear arms control.

“This is a dangerous moment for European security,” he said.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8609411/ukraine-crisis-most-dangerous-moment-for-europe-in-decades-uk-prime-minister/

