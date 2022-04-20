Global News published this video item, entitled “Russia-Ukraine conflict: Why Ukraine’s Donbas region matters so much to Putin” – below is their description.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Ukraine’s Donbas region belongs to Russia, as his forces escalate their offensive to seize control.

The eastern region bordering Russia is the agricultural heartland of Ukraine is largely Russian-speaking and has both territorial and historical significance.

But there are theories Putin wants to take it over by May 9th – Russia’s annual Victory Day.

Global’s Jeff Semple explains the history of the long-contested region and why claiming it is so important to Putin.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8769474/russia-ukraine-donbas-battle-explained/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#Ukraine #Donbas #Russia #GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel