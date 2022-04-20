Russia Ukraine conflict: Civilians trapped in Mariupol as deadline for surrender passes

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Russia Ukraine conflict: Civilians trapped in Mariupol as deadline for surrender passes” – below is their description.

Vladimir Putin’s Russian army is close to capturing the city of Mariupol, in Ukraine. Hundreds of civilians remain trapped in the city.

Just a few dozen civilians have managed to flee the besieged city through sporadic humanitarian corridors, as the last fighters still holding out in the city defied a Russian ultimatum for them to surrender.

President Zelenskyy said the situation inside Mariupol was getting worse, with about 1,000 civilians still said to be sheltering inside a steel plant alongside the remaining Ukrainian forces, under a barrage of fire.

Russia is waging its offensive along the eastern front, stretching from Kherson and Mariupol as far north as Kharkiv, as Moscow’s forces attempt to capture a wide swathe of territory and cut off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea.

Channel 4 News is the news programme from UK Channel 4 television.

In This Story: Moscow

Moscow, on the Moskva River in western Russia, is the nation's cosmopolitan capital.

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia's Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes.

