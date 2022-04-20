Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Russia Ukraine conflict: Civilians trapped in Mariupol as deadline for surrender passes” – below is their description.

Vladimir Putin’s Russian army is close to capturing the city of Mariupol, in Ukraine. Hundreds of civilians remain trapped in the city.

Just a few dozen civilians have managed to flee the besieged city through sporadic humanitarian corridors, as the last fighters still holding out in the city defied a Russian ultimatum for them to surrender.

President Zelenskyy said the situation inside Mariupol was getting worse, with about 1,000 civilians still said to be sheltering inside a steel plant alongside the remaining Ukrainian forces, under a barrage of fire.

Russia is waging its offensive along the eastern front, stretching from Kherson and Mariupol as far north as Kharkiv, as Moscow’s forces attempt to capture a wide swathe of territory and cut off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea.

