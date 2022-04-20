The Independent published this video item, entitled “Russia tests nuclear capable intercontinental missile” – below is their description.

Russia has announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system.

The rocket, launched on Wednesday from a facility in northern Russia towards a firing range in the east, should give the country’s enemies pause, according to Vladimir Putin.

Speaking on Russian television, the Russian president said the weapon will “make those who, in the heat of frantic, aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice.”

