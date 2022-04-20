Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “Russia Test-Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile” – below is their description.

Russia said on April 20 that it carried out a successful test-launch of a Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia’s northwestern Arkhangelsk Oblast.

President Vladimir Putin congratulated the military on the launch, calling it “a big, significant event in the development of promising weapons systems for the Russian army.”

Putin said the weapon would help defend against “external threats.”

