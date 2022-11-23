The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “‘Russia targets Zaporizhzhia maternity hospital’: Newborn baby killed in strike” – below is their description.

A two-day-old baby boy has reportedly been killed in an attack on a hospital in southern Ukraine.

The governor of Zaporizhzhia has claimed Russian forces fired on a maternity ward on Tuesday night.

“Grief fills our hearts – a baby who has just appeared in the world has been killed,” Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram.

Two doctors were seriously injured after the ward in Vilnyansk was hit by S-300 missiles, reports said. The newborn’s mother was rescued from the rubble but her baby did not survive.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “The enemy has once again decided to try to achieve with terror and murder what it wasn’t able to achieve for nine months and won’t be able to achieve.”

The latest atrocity comes as Kyiv prepares thousands of shelters, nicknamed “Points of Invincibility”, to shield Ukrainian from freezing temperatures amid cuts to power and heating while the war continues into winter.

