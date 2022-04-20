This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Russia strikes Mariupol steel plant that has become Ukraine’s stronghold in strategic city” – below is their description.
Russia on Tuesday April 19, 2022, renewed a call for Ukrainian forces holed up in a steel plant in Mariupol to lay down arms. Russia’s defence ministry estimated that 2,500 Ukrainian troops and about 400 foreign mercenaries are dug in at the steel plant in the southeastern port city. The Mariupol City Council said at least 1,000 civilians were also hiding in underground shelters of the Azovstal plant, which consists of myriad buildings, blast furnaces and rail tracks. One of Europe’s largest metal mills, the plant produced over 4 million tonnes (4.4 million tons) of steel annually before Russia’s invasion. Capturing Mariupol would be Russia’s biggest victory after weeks of costly fighting since its February 20 invasion began.
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - South China Morning Post
The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.
China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.
Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.
Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.
The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.
Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.