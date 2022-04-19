ITV News published this video item, entitled “Russia steps up offensive as ‘new phase’ of war unleashed with 300-mile frontline | ITV News” – below is their description.

Russian forces have seized east Ukraine’s city of Kreminna in a long-feared “new phase” of the war as it ramps up its offensive with a frontline stretching 300 miles.

After a Russian push to Kyiv failed to overrun the city, President Vladimir Putin’s troops regrouped in preparation for an all-out offensive in the Donbas – an eastern region where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for the past eight years.

On Tuesday morning, Ukraine’s military said a “new phase of war” had begun.

