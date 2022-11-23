BBC News published this video item, entitled “Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, UK’s Russian Ambassador appears to admit – BBC Newsnight” – below is their description.

In an interview with Newsnight, the Russian Ambassador to the UK appeared to admit Russian troops may have committed war crimes in Ukraine but he denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The World Health Organization has warned that the lives of millions will be under threat in Ukraine this winter, with temperatures predicted to plummet as low as -20C in some areas.

Russian forces have been accused of damaging half of the country’s energy infrastructure already – 10 million people are currently without power.

In a sometimes tense exchange, Andrei Kelin conceded that ‘momentum’ was with Ukrainian forces, and said Russia would not use nuclear weapons.

Watch the full unedited interview here.

