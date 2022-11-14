This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
Sky News published this video item, entitled “Russia denies Lavrov taken to hospital in Bali” – below is their description.
Russia has denied reports that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to a hospital in Bali after suffering a health problem while attending the G20 summit.
#skynews #russia #g20
