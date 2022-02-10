“Rogue wave” as high as 4-storey building recorded off BC coast in 2020

by

Global News published this video item, entitled ""Rogue wave" as high as 4-storey building recorded off BC coast in 2020″

It’s being called an event that happens “once in a millennium” as last week researchers published a scientific report that found a wave measuring 17.6 metres — as high as a four-storey building — was recorded off the coast of B.C. in November 2020.

Researchers say it’s the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded and was measured off the coast of Vancouver Island, near Ucluelet, B.C., by Victoria-based MarineLabs Data Systems.

Rogue waves are those with more than double the height of the waves currently happening around them. According to MarineLabs, they can also be known as “freak” or “killer waves” due to their unexpected nature and given their size, can be very dangerous. Kylie Stanton reports on the wave and whether it posed a danger to the coastline.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8607359/biggest-rogue-wave-vancouver-island-coast/

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


