The Independent published this video item, entitled “Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York” – below is their description.

New York’s Rockefeller Center has welcomed the arrival of its iconic Christmas tree as the city ushers in the festive season.

The impressive 82-foot tree can be seen standing tall at the Manhattan plaza after it was raised on Saturday, 13 November.

After growing for around 90 years, the Norway spruce was brought to the city from Queensbury, in the state’s Warren County.

Thousands of lights will be switched on in an annual ceremony due to take place on 30 November.

A star encrusted with millions of crystals will also be placed atop the tree.

Watch more videos at the Independent TV:

https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Click here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independent

About The Independent:

Making Change Happen. The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

Connect with The Independent:

Check out our full video catalog: https://www.youtube.com/c/theindependent/videos

Videos, daily editorial and more: http://www.theindy.com

Click here to get the best of The Independent daily: https://www.independent.co.uk/newsletters

Like The Independent on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow The Independent on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow The Independent on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Download the iOS & Android app: https://www.independent.co.uk/subscribe/app

Help to support truly independent journalism. Every dollar you contribute will directly fund additional special reports and investigations from a free-thinking, award-winning newsroom you can trust – https://www.independent.co.uk/donations

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content & live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel