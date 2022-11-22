GBNews published this video item, entitled “RMT Union General Secretary Mick Lynch announces more train industrial action in December & January” – below is their description.

RMT Union General Secretary Mick Lynch announces more train industrial action in December and January. Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 512, Freeview 236, YouView 236 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.