Rmt strike action will include overtime ban during festive period | ellie costello reports

‘There will be an overtime ban alongside the strikes running for four weeks. Obviously overtime is very much needed by the rail companies over the festive period.’

Ellie Costello reports live following the announcement of 48 hour train strikes in December and January.

About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

In This Story: Ellie Costello

Ellie Costello is a TV presenter. She is the Weekend Breakfast Presenter and South-East correspondent on GB News. Prior to GB News, Ellie was a reporter at the BAFTA award-winning, Victoria Derbyshire Programme.

