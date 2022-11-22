GBNews published this video item, entitled “RMT strike action will include OVERTIME BAN DURING FESTIVE PERIOD | Ellie Costello reports” – below is their description.

'There will be an overtime ban alongside the strikes running for four weeks. Obviously overtime is very much needed by the rail companies over the festive period.' Ellie Costello reports live following the announcement of 48 hour train strikes in December and January.

